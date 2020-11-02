Happy Halloween! Well, we know its a little late but a picture all the way from outer space makes it worth the while. NASA shared a perfect picture to wish all earthlings a Happy Halloween by sharing a creepy looking pumpkin in space captured by their Hubble telescope along with other spooky things. The space agency posted a picture of a collision between two galaxies which actually looks like a big Jack-O'-Lantern peering at you. They have released a video explaining what exactly is this "greater pumpkin." Along with it, they also shared a video of eerie sounds of interacting galaxies and it definitely seems from a horror movie! If you are keenly interested in space and outer world, these are just the right wishes for you. Crab Supernova Looks Simply Gorgeous! NASA Shares Photos of ‘Most Famous Objects’ in Sky.

NASA posted a picture and a video captured by their Hubble telescope recently. Not just the pumpkin, NASA had quiet a few offerings as "treats" to all people on Earth about the strange and eerie looking things captured in the outer space. But the giant pumpkin definitely wins the game for Halloween-theme. They also posted a video of sonification of interacting galaxies in space and the result is creepy!

Check The Video of the Giant Space Pumpkin:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hubble Space Telescope (@nasahubble) on Oct 29, 2020 at 7:47am PDT

NASA explained what we is actually a collison between two galaxies and at 109,000 light-years across, approximately the diameter of our Milky Way. The orange hue in here corresponds to aging red stars in both galaxies and the blue ones forming the big smile is new born star clusters. In the same, they shared other scary-looking things that have been captured in the Hubble telescope.

Here's The Sound of Interacting Galaxies:

Happy #Halloween from Hubble! 💀 These interacting galaxies create a creepy “face” in space. There’s no sound in space, but this scary sonification of Hubble's image will send shivers down your spine... More: https://t.co/LirYWweA0S #NASAHalloween Credit: @system_sounds pic.twitter.com/CyGjC1HBwo — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 31, 2020

What did you just hear? Wait, there's more:

Here Are Some Other Creepier Sites in The Universe Shared by NASA:

Happy Halloween! 🎃🦇 We hope you’ve enjoyed touring some of the creepier sites in our universe. Have a ghoulish evening, and catch up here: https://t.co/GUFLH2Qvjs #NASAHalloween — NASA Universe (@NASAUniverse) October 31, 2020

What's your favourite? After looking through these pictures and videos, the universe seems to be harbouring some scary secrets, right? Halloween may be gone but these eerie things do stay in your mind.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 09:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).