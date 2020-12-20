New Delhi, December 20: The last month of the troubled year, witnessed various celestial wonders. From the Geminids meteor shower to a total Solar Eclipse, December 2020 has treated the people with various outer space marvels. One of the biggest celestial events of the century is due tomorrow, December 21- the Great Conjunction. Two of the biggest planets of the solar system, Jupiter and Saturn will align with each other, appearing to be one radiant planet.

According to NASA, "the two planets will appear just a tenth of a degree apart" and such an event will not happen again in the next 60 years, that is, until 2080. Such a showstopping celestial show is set to take place after nearly 400 years "since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky, and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night," says the NASA. Jupiter and Saturn to Reunite After 800 Years to Form Rare ’Christmas Star’ On December 21; Know All About The Once-in-a-Lifetime Celestial Event

Jupiter and Saturn align every 20 years, however this year they will come closest since 1623. NASA says that it is the ‘greatest’ of all great conjunctions between Jupiter and Saturn. Astronomers will be able to see the two giant planets and their moons within the same field of by using just a telescope or a pair of binoculars. Saturn, Jupiter and Moon Form a Celestial Triangle in Night Sky Ahead of The Conjuction, View Beautiful Pics.

Owing to the events closeness to Christmas, this great conjunction is also being termed as 'Christmas Star' or the 'Star of Bethlehem,' which finds a mention in Bible too. According to the Christian Holy Book, a "wise men from the East" who visited Jesus on the day he was born guided by a star, which popularly came to be known as the Christmas Star. This year with Jupiter and Saturn in close alignment, their conjunction is being considered as the Christmas Star.

December 21 also marks the start of the Winter Solstice, making it the longest night if the year. Winter Solstice marks the shortest day of the year for us in the Northern Hemisphere and longest day in the Southern Hemisphere is indeed very special this year.

