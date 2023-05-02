Mumbai, May 2: Two lunar eclipses and two solar eclipses are scheduled to occur in 2023. On April 20th, the first solar eclipse already occurred. The first lunar eclipse of the year will now occur on May 5, 2023. This day also happens to be Buddha Purnima by coincidence.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth passes in front of the moon and the sun. All types of auspicious work, worship, reciting, eating, drinking, and even sleeping are deemed unlucky during the moon eclipse and are consequently forbidden as per the Hindu beliefs. Rare Hybrid 'Ningaloo' Solar Eclipse on April 20: What Is Ningaloo Eclipse? Will This Be Visible in India? Know Time and Significance.

Will the Chandra Grahan Be Visible in India?

On May 5, a penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible over India. If The Penumbral Chandra Grahan would be visible in the nation and would begin at approximately 8:44 pm IST.

In different places of India, the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will be readily visible if the weather is favourable. The approaching lunar eclipse may also be seen in Antarctica, the Indian Ocean, Australia, Europe, Africa, Asia, the Pacific, and the Atlantic.

Lunar Eclipse 2023 Date and Time

In India, some regions will experience a total lunar eclipse, while others may only experience a partial eclipse, according to a report. On May 6, at 10:52 p.m. IST, the Penumbral eclipse will be at its fullest, and it will terminate at 1:01 a.m.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: When & Where to Watch

On May 5, after 8:44 PM, Indian sky watchers will be able to view the lunar eclipse. As previously said, the eclipse can also be seen with the unaided eye provided the sky is clear. Binoculars or a telescope can be used by those who want to get the most out of their experience seeing a lunar eclipse. Chandra Grahan 2023 Date and Time: All You Need to Know About Forthcoming Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Event.

A lunar eclipse is safe to gaze at directly without any eye protection, unlike a solar eclipse (which cannot be seen with the unaided eye). Use the proper sun filters when using a telescope or a pair of binoculars to safeguard your eyes. The lunar eclipse on May 5 will also be live streamed on a number of YouTube channels.

