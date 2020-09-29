The northern lights graced the skies in parts of Washington in the United States and Canada. Over the weekend, the Space Weather Prediction Center had warned of increased solar activity which could impact the Northern Hemisphere from Sunday to Tuesday. Minor geomagnetic storm levels were also observed on Sunday afternoon across the Northern Hemisphere. On Monday, moderate geomagnetic storm levels were forecasted expanding the opportunity to view the Aurora as far south as Chicago, Detroit and Buffalo. If you missed yesterday, you can watch it today!

AccuWeather describes the aurora borealis as "vibrant curtains of coloured light that are visible on occasion in the night sky caused by the solar wind in space." The Space Weather Prediction Center has announced low-level geomagnetic storm watches through September 29. As it was partly cloudy for Sunday night before transitioning to clear skies, the setup was clear for northern lights to appear. Auroras emit spectacular green and red light which were visible in parts of the Pacific Northwest, the northern Plains, the Great Lakes region and New England. Northern Lights to Be Visible Over the US Tonight, Know Date and Time to See Aurora Borealis in Parts of Washington.

Northern Lights is a result of electrons within the solar wind when they interact with the Earth's magnetosphere and ionosphere. They form 50 to 800 kilometres above the Earth's surface and is concentrated in the North and South poles. However, when the space weather activity associated with stronger solar storms increased, the Aurora can stretch away from polar regions.

Lunar Rainbow With Northern Lights:

Watch The Video Below:

WATCH: Northern Lights illuminate sky over Norwegian island pic.twitter.com/BJNR6EScca — Reuters Science News (@ReutersScience) September 29, 2020

Isn't That Splendid?

So, why do you want to live in Orkney? pic.twitter.com/y1VUBzCnPJ — Steve Burnett 🌍 (@SteveBurnett_) September 28, 2020

Magnificient!

Watch The Video:

Such a Beautiful Sight!

Such a Beautiful Photo!

Morning all! What better way to start our Tuesday than with these beautiful shots of the #NorthernLights, captured by our @BBCWthrWatchers in the north east. Did anyone else manage to see them last night? Joy pic.twitter.com/KCUFRaHgx2 — BBC Scotland Weather (@BBCScotWeather) September 29, 2020

To view the Northern Lights, you have to be in an area with light pollution. Once your eyes get adjusted to the darkness of the night sky, you will see a faint growing green glow. Aurora Borealis over Buffalo will look very different than those seen in photos from the Arctic Circle as the influence of the earth's magnetic field weakens the closer to the equator, impacting how the Aurora would look elsewhere.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).