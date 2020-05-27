NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 Launch Countdown Live Streaming Online & Time in IST: When and How to Watch Historic Manned Mission to ISS

NASA SpaceX Demo 2 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

May 27, 2020, will be marked as an important day in the history of space and astronomy. On this day, ie today, NASA is set to launch its own astronauts into space in a decade. The mission called Demo-2 will take two NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley into orbit aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket. As most of us are stuck at homes due to the pandemic, we can watch the live streaming of the countdown and the launch of the mission into space. If you are wondering, when and what time, we give you all the details here. NASA, SpaceX Gear Up to Launch Crew Dragon Spacecraft to ISS on May 27, Know All About the First Manned Space Flight That Will Take Off From Florida.

The liftoff is set for 4:33 PM EDT/ 20.33 GMT/ 2.03 AM IST (28 May, Thursday) from Launch Complex 39A in Florida. The timings of the launch are likely to change in case the weather conditions turn poor. This mission is iconic because it is the first time SpaceX is taking a manned spaceflight. They have conducted more than 80 successful launches of the unmanned Falcon 9 rockets in the last decade. It will also be the first time since the end of the space shuttle in 2011, that American astronauts will launch into space from American soil.

Check SpaceX's Latest Tweet on Pre-flight Checks:

Team is performing additional pre-flight checkouts of Falcon 9, Crew Dragon, and the ground support system ahead of tomorrow’s Demo-2 mission. Weather forecast for launch is 60% favorable. pic.twitter.com/RgzkPfS8LW — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 26, 2020

Live Streaming Details of NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 Launch

Coming to live streaming, there are various channels which will document this launch. SpaceX's official website will hold live coverage. It will begin 4 hours prior to the launch. So you will have to tune in around 9.45 to 10 PM tonight. All details about the countdown are given here.

NASA Live channel will also be holding a webcast of the launch.

Watch Video of SpaceX Demo 2 Launch Here:

Time of The Countdown in Different Time Zones

The launch will take place at the following times in different time zone. You can check the timings for your region here.

Eastern 4:33 PM

Central 3:33 PM

Pacific 1:33 PM

Alaska 12:33 PM

India 2:03 AM

In case, the weather forecast doesn't favour, then the day for backup is also decided. The backup launch will be on Saturday, May 30. This test flight is an important step for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, whose goal is to ultimately provide safe transportation to and from the International Space Station.