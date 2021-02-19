Archaeological findings always take us to the historical time, revealing many deeper secrets unknown to humans today. With the pandemic and accompanying economic recession, it goes without saying that the archaeological world also faced the effects. Numerous digs were cancelled or curtailed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the difficulties, some archaeological and historical discoveries came to light. A 2000-year-old Roman millstone found near Cambridgeshire in the East of England has surprised researchers. The millstone is engraved of a penis which is described as an “image of strength and virility,” according to archaeologists. The phallographic carving was only recently identified, while the broken millstone was uncovered between 2017 and 2018.

Structures with phallic carvings are not new. There are many architectures that are consciously or unconsciously creates a symbolic representation of the human penis. In ancient Roman history, portraying the male member and his private part is believed to be a tradition. The phallus carving in the millstone was made to give it good luck and protection. Archaeologists further said it was one of only four known examples of Romano-British millstones decorated this way.

As per the BBC, more than 300 querns (hand mills) and millstones were discovered between Cambridge and Huntingdon by researchers of MOLA Headland Infrastructures working with partners Oxford Archaeology. Lead archaeologist, Steve Sherlock was quoted in the same report saying the phallic images were “seen as an important image of strength and virility in the Roman world, with it being common practice for legionaries to wear a phallus amulet, which would give them good luck before battle.” He added, “There were known associations between images of the phallus and milling, such as those found above the bakeries of Pompeii, one inscribed with ‘Hic habitat felicitas’ – ‘You will find happiness here’.” You can see the pics HERE.

The researchers noted that decorated querns and millstones of any date are extremely rare, with only four such Roman millstones discovered from around a total of 20,000 nationwide. 2,000-YO Ancient Roman Street Food Stall Unearthed by Archaeologists in Pompeii, the City Buried in Volcanic Eruption in 79 AD.

Besides, the latest millstone was not the only archaeological find in the same area. Others reportedly included a woolly rhinoceros skull, an abandoned medieval village and three dismembered men from 1,500 years ago. They also found the earliest known evidence for beer brewing in Britain, dated back to as early as 400 BC.

