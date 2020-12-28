Archaeological finds and discoveries lead us so many things that we never imagined could have existed. It is the closest thing we have to a time machine. Equipped with the right tools and techniques, the work of these scientists allow us to reconstruct the past and imagine things as they once were. For 2020, we have had much of an awful experience, but there have been some great ancient discoveries, and the latest one is an extraordinary find. Archaeologists in Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD, unearthed a 2,000-year-old ancient Roman street food stall. The snack bar was buried under tonnes of volcanic ash but has now emerged and provided a fascinating insight into daily life. The pictures of the latest discovery are surfacing on social media.

After a devastating volcanic eruption of Mt Vesuvius in 79 AD, Pompeii was buried under ash and pumice. The explosion destroyed the Roman city and killed its inhabitants. The tragic incident left us with a vast archaeological site and a hoard of Roman treasure. Buried under ash means no air and moisture, so buildings, objects and cadavers have stayed well-preserved for thousands of years. The discovery of the ancient street food stall is the equivalent of street food to Roman passerby. Skeletal Remains of Giants Uncovered in Recent Archaeological Dig in Greece Are Fake! Know Truth About These Old Pics That Have Resurfaced Online.

Known as a termopolium, Latin for hot drinks counter, the shop was reportedly discovered in the archaeological park’s Regio V site, which is not yet open for the public. Even traces of food such as pork, fish, snails and beef were found in some of the deep terra cotta jars, and containers, containing hot food which the shop keeper lowered into a counter with circular holes. This will help the researchers understand what kind of food the inhabitants preferred. Huge Cat Found Carved in Nazca Desert in Peru! Know More About Nazca Lines Which Has One of 'The Ancient Mysteries of The World.'

Here Are the Pics:

The Thermopolium of #RegioV, a bar in #Pompeii, complete with an image of a Nereid riding a sea-horse, had previously been partially excavated in 2019. It now emerges in its entirety, with rich decorative still life frescoes, food residues, animal bones & victims of the eruption. pic.twitter.com/OEqh2sbAmm — Pompeii Sites (@pompeii_sites) December 26, 2020

Jars for water and wine were also uncovered, as well as skeletons of two people. “This is an extraordinary find. It’s the first time we are excavating an entire termopolium,” Massimo Ossana, director of Pompeii archaeological park was quoted saying in Reuters report.

The front of the counter was decorated with brightly coloured frescoes, some depicting animals such as chicken and two ducks hanging upside down. About two-thirds of the ancient town has been uncovered, and researchers continue to study the lifestyle of the people inhabited in the Roman city. Pompeii is one of Italy’s most popular attractions and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

