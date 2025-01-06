January 2025 not only brings a new year, but it is also packed with celestial treats. One of the highlights is the full moon taking place this month, known as the Wolf Moon. Almost every month’s full moon has a nickname, and the January full moon is no exception. But what is a wolf moon, and why does it have such a spooky name? The name originates from the time of the year when the clear howling of wolves is heard through the cold winter nights. January’s full moon invites us to reflect on the new beginnings, connect with nature, and set new goals and intentions for the year ahead. On that note, here’s all you need to know about the January 2025 full moon, the first lunar event of the year. Planet Parade 2025 Dates: Venus, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars, 4 Planets To Align in the Sky Throughout January, Know Visibility Time in India & Viewing Tips of Planetary Conjunction.

In some cultures, the January full moon is also known as the Moon After Yule, Severe Moon, or Quiet Moon. During the Wolf Moon, the moon may look brighter and bigger, especially when it is near the horizon. This effect, known as the ‘moon illusion,’ happens because our brains compare the moon to nearby objects, making it appear larger.

Wolf Moon 2025 Date

This month’s full moon, also called the Wolf Moon, will occur on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Best Time to View Wolf Moon 2025

The January 2025 wolf moon will reach its peak illumination at 05:27 PM ET, on January 13, which is 03:57 AM IST on January 14.

How to View January Wolf Moon 2025?

For the best viewing experience, try going to a location that is away from the city lights where the sky is clear and open. Or if that is not possible, choose a spot with minimal light pollution to enjoy an unobstructed view of the moon and surrounding stars. To enhance your experience of the Wolf Moon, consider using binoculars or a telescope. Eclipses in 2025: Know Dates of Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan), Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) and Other Celestial Events Set To Occur in New Year.

Don’t forget to check out the January 2025 Wolf Moon and take a closer look at its craters and surface. It is a great opportunity to appreciate the beauty of the night sky.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).