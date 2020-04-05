Skype ‘Meet Now’ Feature Introduced As Zoom Alternative by Microsoft; How to Make Calls Without Any Apps or Account

Skype - Representational Image (Photo Credits: Skype.com)

With the increasing popularity for the video conferencing app, Skype has introduced a new feature to take on the Zoom, a video conferencing app that practically went viral amid Coronavirus lockdown. Called Meet Now feature, Skype is offering a better alternative to the rival, and the service has been tried and tested for a long time now. The Zoom app became popular overnight wherein the users are using the application for video conferencing purpose. Skype's Meet Now feature allows users to start up a video conference without signing up with the platform. How to Change Microsoft Zoom Backgrounds into Fun Videos of Yourself While Working from Home to Freak Your Co-Workers Out! (Watch Tutorial Videos).

It is also important to note that Skype is a free service that does not require the user to install an app on the device for making a video call. The best part is that even the meeting host is not required to sign up on the platform. The host can simply initiate the meeting from the web client, through a unique Meet Now URL generated by the platform. Any participant can join the call through the 'Meet Now' link.

Introducing a simple, hassle-free way to connect with the important people in your life on #Skype, no sign-ups or downloads required. Learn about Meet Now: https://t.co/yOw6oBlFxx — Skype (@Skype) April 3, 2020

Also, the new feature on Skype doesn't seem to be a basic barebone service, which is very promising as far as the company is concerned. Apart from this, the users are also given access to their previous chats. It also gets all other features such as view participant information on the call, mute/unmute microphone, turn-video on/off, sent chat reactions on call, and even option for recording a meeting.

The recordings of Meet Now calls will be stored on the platform for at least 30 days, giving users some time to retrieve the video calls when required. However, there is not much clarity on the total number of participants that can be added to a single conference call. As Zoom is facing several issues with the application including privacy and security, Skype is eyeing to dominate the space again. As work from home phase likely to extend for a while, it would be interesting to see if Zoom comes up with something interesting to tackle Skype 'Meet Now' feature.