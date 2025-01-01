Mumbai, January 01: Smartphone launches in 2025 will bring new technology and designs from top brands. OnePlus is set to launch its latest smartphone the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. Samsung is preparing for its Galaxy S25 series, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, which is expected to advance the field of foldable technology. Rumours also suggest Samsung Galaxy tri-fold smartphone is in the works. Apple will also introduce the iPhone 17 series, alongside the iPhone Air and the budget-friendly iPhone SE 4.

Smartphone brands like OPPO, Xiaomi, Nothing, Realme, and Vivo will also launch their smartphones in 2025. From the OPPO Reno 13 to the Xiaomi 15 series, the coming year will bring smartphones with the latest upgrades for its customers. Nothing will introduce Phone 3 (a). The Vivo V50, Realme 14 series, and Redmi Note 15 series features have not been revealed or teased yet, however, these smartphones will arrive in 2025 with advanced specifications and upgrades. iOS 18.2 Update Released for Eligible iPhone Users, Brings Apple Intelligence Features, Siri Integration, Genmoji, Image Playground and More.

Smartphone Launches in 2025

The year 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year with smartphone manufacturers setting new standards for innovation. From foldable designs to AI-powered features, here is the list of smartphones launches in 2025.

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are expected to launch in January 2025. The OnePlus 13 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The smartphone may feature a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 13 will have a triple-camera setup, which may include a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. It is anticipated to feature a 32MP front camera and might be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to run on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, and it will likely to be priced at around INR 70,000.

The OnePlus 13R is expected to come with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It will likely feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to include a triple rear camera setup with two 50MP sensors and an 8MP lens, along with a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is said to come with a 6,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging support. The OnePlus 13R price is expected to range between INR 43,000 and INR 45,000.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in January 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely include three models such as Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. There are also rumours that the company can introduce Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. The Galaxy S25 may feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset. The smartphone is anticipated to include a satellite antenna and a 3D Sonic Max ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S25 Plus may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to include a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The smartphone will likely come with a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to come with Titanium Silver, Titanium Burgundy, and Titanium Blue colour options. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The smartphone may feature a 6.86-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is anticipated to feature a quad-camera setup, which might include a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. Additionally, the smartphone could have a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 are expected to feature larger displays compared to their predecessors. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could come with a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch foldable display. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumoured to feature a 6.85-inch foldable screen along with a 4-inch cover screen. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely be powered by Samsung Exynos 2500 chipset. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 might be launched in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which is expected to take place in July 2025.

iPhone 17 Series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air

Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September 2025 and is anticipated to bring several upgrades with the camera module and display size. The iPhone 17 series will likely include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new slimmer model iPhone 17 Air. It indicates that the “Plus” model might be skipped. Speculations suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models might arrive with a horizontal, pill-shaped camera module, which can be a potential design shift for Apple.

The base model, iPhone 17 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by an A19 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could arrive with a 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display size, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate. According to rumours, both iPhones are said to be powered by an A19 Pro chip paired with 12GB of RAM and may feature a triple 48MP camera setup. The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to feature a 6.6-inch display, which might deliver a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by an A19 chip and is expected to come with 8GB of RAM.

iPhone SE 4

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 in the first half of 2025. The device is rumoured to be a budget-friendly iPhone from Apple. iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to feature a 6.06-inch display, which may be powered by the A18 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. The rear camera setup is expected to include a 48MP primary lens at the rear, while the front camera might come with a 12MP lens. iPhone SE 4 price is expected to be around INR 50,000.

Xiaomi 15 Series: Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro and Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Xiaomi 15 series is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2025. The series is expected to include the Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro, and Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The Xiaomi 15 series is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The Xiaomi 15 is expected to feature a 6.36-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. The smartphone is rumoured to have a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera, along with a 32MP front-facing camera.

The Xiaomi 15 Pro is expected to feature a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display. It might include a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP Sony IMX858 telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor with a 32MP front camera. The starting price of the Xiaomi 15 series is anticipated to be around INR 52,000.

OPPO Reno 13

The OPPO Reno 13 launch is anticipated in India in 2025. It is expected to have a 6.59-inch display. The smartphone is anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. Reno 13 will likely come equipped with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS storage. The smartphone is rumoured to feature a 50MP primary and an 8MP ultrawide rear camera setup, along with a 50MP front camera. The device will likely come with a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired charging support and may run on Android 15. Qualcomm and Google Collaborate To Launch New Android XR Platform and Ecosystem To Deliver State-of-the-Art Experiences.

Nothing Phone 3(a)

The Nothing Phone 3(a) is anticipated to launch in 2025. It is said to feature a transparent SIM tray and possibly the world’s first 7-inch display with minimal bezels. Phone 3(a) might become the first button-less smartphone to replace the volume rocker with a volume slider and may include a touch-sensitive power button with a biometric locking system. The smartphone is also expected to come with dual speakers at the top and bottom, dual microphones, and an under-display hidden front camera, which will activate only when needed.

