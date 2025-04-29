Motorola Edge 60 Pro pre-orders will start on April 30, 2025, the exact date it is set to launch in India. The pre-orders will begin on Flipkart, Motorola and authorised retail stores by Motorola. The upcoming Motorola Edge 60 Pro, the successor of Motorola Edge 50 Pro, will launch in two options - 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. The LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage will be mated with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme and Mali-G615 MC6 GPU. It will have a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired, 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging capability. The device will get a 6.7-inch pOLED quad-curved display with HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. It will have an IP68+IP69 rating and will be offered in Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Shadow and Pantone Sparkling Grape colours. Motorola Edge 60 Pro price in India is expected to be between INR 30,000 to INR 35,000. Vivo T4 5G Sale Begins Today in India, Smartphone Offers 7,300mAh Battery With 90W FlashCharge; Check Price, Offers, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Launch in India on April 30, 2025

Get ready to zoom, spot, and comment your way to victory! Find all the hidden motoAI features and drop your answers with #TheEdgeOfExcellence. Tip: Visit the Flipkart page now Pre-order starts 30/04 on Flipkart | https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo | leading retail stores#MotorolaEdge60PRO — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)