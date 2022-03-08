Soar.Earth is a platform for discovering, acquiring, and interacting with a massive repository of high quality, geo-referenced maps, aerial and drone imagery, and daily satellite imagery on a fast-loading, user-friendly website. Soar.Earth was founded in 2018 by Amir Farhand, an entrepreneur with more than 15 years of geospatial expertise.

The concept for the Soar.Earth platform originated from the development of their mobile mapping app, Mappt. Mappt is a mobile, Android-based, offline field-mapping application initially made for mining applications, which still retains over 30,000 active users, including commercial, not-for-profit, and educational organisations. Seeing the way users were interacting with Mappt and what they wanted from it, led to the development of Soar.Earth.

The problem that Soar.Earth is trying to solve is geospatial data discoverability and access. About 80% of map, satellite, and aerial image content currently can only be found through direct channels, often requiring a high degree of specialist knowledge to use. This has made accessing map data difficult, time-consuming, inexpensive, and often inaccurate. Soar.Earth has opened up the world of mapping data, creating an all-in-one interface that is free, easy to use, and requires no specialist software or training.

Soar.Earth is free and provides a simple map-based portal in a web browser, offering a user-friendly experience. Moreover, it doesn’t require any specialist industry know-how to use, and operates in a secure cloud environment. Most of the content on the platform is free, and the content that is available for purchase has a quick click-and-collect process with the most competitive prices in the industry.

Soar.Earth also saves your precious time in searching and acquiring maps and imagery across hundreds of silos that are difficult to find. In fact, you don’t need to go anywhere else since the platform itself offers you the breadth and volume of content one needs.

Soar.Earth allows collaboration across and between offices and project teams in a Common Operating Picture (COP) environment for projects where maps and imagery are fundamental thereby bringing value to the existing data. It is to be noted that much of the valuable data held in mapping content today remains unrecognized and unutilized. To rectify this, Soar.Earth unlocks this data for users for whom it could hold significant commercial, research, or consumer application value.

The startup has transcended the journey towards providing the users with the next evolution of mapping systems. As the geospatial industry grows and more mapping and imagery data becomes available with evolving technology, Soar.Earth will provide the home for all of it.

The use of Soar.Earth is suitable for a wide range of industries and applications including agriculture, environmental, logistics, mining and insurance, as well as hobbyist everyday use for all people. With the help of its unique features, Soar.Earth has been able to show the full extent of various disasters in the world, such as flooding events, water conflicts, and the impact of various global conflicts on humanity.

The mission of Soar.Earth is to become the world’s largest digital atlas, enhancing its content and user base and bringing maps to people across the globe with ease.

