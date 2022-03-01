Climate change is the greatest challenge of our times and we all have to do our bit, That is a message that isn’t lost on wholesale packaging supplier, Swiftpak. This week, it has been awarded Carbon Neutral status.

The company, which is based in Reading, has been working with Carbon Neutral Britain since September of last year in a bid to gain this recognition.

The award is an acknowledgement of the work it has done to ensure total carbon emissions are both measured and totally offset.

It reached this milestone by examining the environmental impacts of its products and packaging and by finding ways to improve their other processes. These improvements included the reusing and recycling of used items and parts, as well as an environmental refinement within the Swiftpak warehouse.

Craig Gulley, Manging Director of the organisation, discussed the achievement, adding that Swiftpak hopes it can lead the way for others to do the same.

He said: “We’re extremely proud to be playing our part towards a more sustainable future.

“Achieving the Carbon Neutral Certification is a key milestone for us at Swiftpak. I urge other businesses to get involved where possible as only together we can create a better tomorrow for all of us”.

Swiftpak has a history of being an environmentally conscious company. In 2020, they became a certified B-Corporation. This is an award given to firm’s that demonstrate excellent social and environmental standards.