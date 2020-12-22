The new Tecno Spark 6 Go budget smartphone in India at an introductory price of Rs 8,499. It is essentially a toned-down version of the Spark 6 that made its debut in Pakistan earlier in September, which was powered by Helio G70 chipset. The newly launched low-budget smartphone gets an impressive design and a massive battery. The handset is scheduled to go on sale via Flipkart on December 25, 2020, at noon. It will be available for offline market starting January 7, 2021. MediaTek Dimensity Series Chipsets for 5G Smartphones Launched in India.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Tecno Spark 7 is priced in the country at Rs 8,699. It is important to note that the budget phone is offered in a sole configuration - 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. To attract buyers, the company will offer the phone at an introductory price of Rs 8,499 for a limited period.

Coming to the specifications, the new Spark 6 Go sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A25 chipset which is mated with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is backed by a massive 5,000mAh and runs on HiOS 6.2 based Android 10 OS.

For photos, there is a dual-camera module at back consisting of a 13MP primary camera along with an AI lens. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter. The connectivity options on the phone are handled by dual SIM support, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).