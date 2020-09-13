The Chinese smartphone maker Tecno will be launching the new Spark Power 2 Air smartphone in India tomorrow. The company had officially teased the phone on Flipkart ahead of its launch confirming key details. The upcoming Spark Power 2 Air will be sold online via Flipkart. The phone will carry a 7-inch HD+ display and 6,000mAh battery. To recall, Tecno launched the Spark Power 2 in India earlier in July with a price tag of Rs 9,999. Tecno To Launch Spark Power 2 Air Smartphone In India on September 14.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air Smartphone (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The teaser has confirmed that the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air will feature a 7-inch HD+ display, 6,000 mAh battery, quad rear camera and more. The company claims that the handset will last up to four days on a single charge. The bundled 18W charger can charge the handset up to 50 percent in just an hour. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which could be clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There will also be an option to expand the internal storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Yeh entertainment big nahi SUPER BIG HONE WALA HAI ⚡🤩 Are you excited? 😁 Entertainment with SPARK Power 2 Air is gonna be massive with its GIANT display! NON-STOP #PowerPlayEntertainment - Releasing tomorrow on Flipkart, 14th September, 2020.https://t.co/EqYv6aqZrR pic.twitter.com/aq1v6OSGJE — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) September 13, 2020

The upcoming Tecno Spark 2 Air will pack a quad rear camera setup. It will comprise of a 16MP primary shooter, a 5MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. There will also be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Apart from these features, the phone will also be shipped with other features such as dual speakers, a dedicated microSD card slot, and dual 4G VoLTE support.

As far as the prices are concerned, it is safe to assume that the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs 9,000. It appears that the upcoming phone could be a lighter version of the handset. More details of the phone will be revealed tomorrow at the launch.

