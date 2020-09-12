Tecno, the Chinese smartphone brand is all set to launch the Spark Power 2 Air smartphone in India on September 14, 2020. This information was officially confirmed by the company via social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Just like Tecno Spark Power 2, the upcoming Spark Power 2 Air will also be made available for online sale via Flipkart. To recall, Tecno launched the Spark Power 2 in India earlier in July with a price tag of Rs 9,999. The main underlines of the phone are 7-inch HD+ display and 6,000mAh battery. And, something similar is expected from the upcoming Spark Air version. TECNO SPARK Go 2020 Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 6,499.

Considering the prices of the Tecno Spark Power 2, it is safe to assume that the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs 9,000. It appears that the upcoming phone could be a lighter version of the handset. More details of the phone will be revealed during the launch.

The main highlights of the Power 2 Air will be a massive 7-inch HD+ display and 6,000 mAh battery. The company claims that the handset will last up to four days on a single charge. The bundled 18W charger can charge the handset up to 50 percent in just an hour. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which could be clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There will also be a provision to expand the internal storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

4X Play Ke Saath Full On Clicking Power! 📸📸📸📸 Kya aap taiyar ho? ⚡ Get powered up with the all new SPARK Power 2 Air. The perfect package for #powerplayentertainment. Releasing on Flipkart - 14 September Check it out: https://t.co/EqYv6aqZrR#TECNOMobileIndia #BestCamera pic.twitter.com/kpzM2wcOHV — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) September 12, 2020

Coming to the camera department, the upcoming Tecno Spark 2 Air will flaunt a quad rear camera module. It will comprise of a 16MP primary shooter, a 5MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. There will also be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Apart from these features, the phone will also be shipped with other features such as dual speakers, a dedicated microSD card slot, and dual 4G VoLTE support.

