New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk became "Naughtius Maximus" on Twitter, along with changing his profile picture as he goes through a bitter battle over the $44 billion bid to buy the micro-blogging platform. Musk's updated Twitter bio now reads, "Centurion in Jerusalem Garrison" and his display image is one from his childhood. Twitter Shareholders Approve Elon Musk's $44 Billion Buyout Deal.

Naughtius Maximus is described as someone who displays violent or anti-social behaviour, especially as a kid. It is an English synonym of the word naughty to the maximum which means someone who, specifically as a child, has a bad behaviour to the maximum.

Born in 1971 in South Africa, Musk has British and Pennsylvania Dutch ancestry. His mother is Maye Musk, a model and dietitian born in Canada and raised in South Africa. His father is Errol Musk, a South African electromechanical engineer and pilot. Elon Musk has a younger brother Kimbal and a younger sister Tosca.

The name change came as Twitter shareholders voted to approve the Tesla CEO's $44 billion takeover bid. The vote came as his legal team is in a court battle to get out of the deal. Twitter has sued Elon Musk for allegedly breaching the deal agreement. The legal battle is expected to start in mid-October.

