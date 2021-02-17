Video gaming in India is an emerging market, as investments resume to rise, the video game market is expected to grow rapidly in the country. Gaming on smartphones has been improving at a greater rate and Android games hit new heights every year. We see several free and premium game releases every year and here are the top 5 gaming apps that are listed on Google Play Store.

Carrom Pool-

Carrom Pool is an easy-to-play multiplayer board game with simple gameplay and smooth controls. The Miniclip developed game gives a nostalgia of your childhood. It is available for free download on Google Play Store with a star rating of 4.2. You can play multiplayer matches in two game modes - Carrom and Disc Pool, compete with top players, try luck at the free daily golden shot and win big prizes.

Carrom Pool (Photo Credits: Carrom Pool)

Realme Commando Secret Mission -

Real Commando Secret Mission is a free online action game developed by Gamexis Inc. The game has some intense graphics, catchy storyline and lets you play the role of a secret commando and kill the enemy. If you love to play commando gun shooting games, then this game is for you.

Realme Commando Secret Mission (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Ludo King-

This game is a classic board game that supports Desktop, Android, iOS and Windows mobile platform. The game also supports an offline mode where the player can play with computer or local player. Ludo King gets more user-friendly UI, real chat with friends and family, new live themes, voice chat and extended support for low-end devices.

Ludo King (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Teen Patti Gold -

Teen Patti Gold is a popular household card game of Indian origin. It features all in one card game- Teen Patti, Rummy and Andar Bahar. It also gets fun events, tournaments with huge prizes, chat feature, smooth gameplay, no real money involvement & more. The game is free to download on Google Play Store with 1.4 million downloads.

Teen Patti Gold (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Real Cricket Go-

Real Cricket Go is a cricket game in which you can choose from more than a dozen national teams including India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Ireland or Nepal and compete in both quick games and international competitions. The game has very instinctive controls, different camera views, decent graphics and two different game modes, all in just 37MB.

Real Cricket Go (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

