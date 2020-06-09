Twitter Brings 'Fleets' to India, A Feature Similar to Snapchat and Instagram Stories: Here's How to Use It

Twitter Fleets (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, June 9: In a major development, Twitter has decided to roll out Twitter Fleets feature. This feature is similar to likes of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Snapchat, wherein the posts disappear in 24 hours. Fleets is currently under the testing phase in Italy and Brazil and will be available for everyone in India on Twitter for Android and iOS in the coming days. Twitter Announces to Bring ‘Fleets’ Feature in Testing Phase to India.

"Fleets are for you to share your ideas and momentary opinions. These posts disappear after 24 hours and have no Retweets, likes, or public comments. In an initial survey, people told us that, once the Fleets are gone, they are more comfortable sharing everyday and everyday thoughts. We hope that those people who are not usually comfortable with Tweeting use Fleets to talk about the reflections that come to their head," Twitter said in a statement.

Twitter Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour Tweet:

Namaste! Starting today, Fleets are coming to India. If you’re in India, check it out and let us know what you think! #FleetsFeedback 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/U6QiHynm1U — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) June 9, 2020

If you have ever used Instagram stories or Snapchat, then the concept of Twitter Fleets is simple for you. Like tweets, Fleets are text, but the user can also include videos, GIFs or photos in them. Twitter’s Upcoming Feature Will Allow Users to Control Unwanted Replies to Their Tweet; Check Video.

Here Are Steps to Use Twitter Fleets:

To create a new Fleet, you need to tap on your avatar on the top left of your profile.

You can then come to make a post, which could be text (280 characters) or photos, GIFs or even video.

Hap ‘Fleet’ and your post is ready to go.

Your post will disappear after 24 hours

Here's How Twitter Fleets Work:

Testing, testing… We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

One can view your fleets by tapping on your avatar, similar to Instagram stories. Unlike Tweets, Fleets don’t get Retweets, Likes, or replies- Twitterati can only react to your fleet with DMs. This will make DMs more active space in the near future.