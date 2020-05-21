Twitter’s Upcoming Feature Will Allow Users to Control Unwanted Replies to Their Tweet; Check Video

Twitter's Upcoming Feature (Photo Credits: Twitter)

San Francisco, May 21: To help people avoid unwanted replies that flood their tweets, Twitter has launched a new test where the users can have three options to choose from who can reply and join the conversation before they tweet. You will be able to choose from three options: everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention. Tweets with the latter two settings will be labelled and the reply icon will be grayed out so that it's clear for people if they can't reply. Twitter Down Across Pakistan, Twitterati Says govt Throttling Service.

"People who can't reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, and like these Tweets," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. "Since last year, we've been working to give people more control over their conversations starting with the ability to hide replies," said Twitter.

Testing, testing... A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We’re starting with a small % globally, so keep your 👀 out to see it in action. pic.twitter.com/pV53mvjAVT — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

For now, only a limited group of people globally on Twitter for iOS, Android, and twitter.com can Tweet with these settings, but everyone can see these conversations. In addition to this, Twitter is making it easier to read all conversations around a Tweet with a new layout for replies and more accessible Retweets with comments.