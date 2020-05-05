Twitter Tests New Feature on iOS That Urges User to Revise Replies With 'Harmful' Language

Twitter (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 5: Microblogging platform Twitter on Tuesday announced that it is testing a new feature that gives user option to revise their reply before it is published if the language used is offensive or hurtful. The company said that they a running a limited experiment on iOS that will show user a prompt if their reply to a tweet uses “language that could be harmful.” Twitter Plans to Roll Out New Feature That Will Allow Users to See All the Retweets With Comments of Any Tweet.

"When things get heated, you may say things you don't mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful," tweeted the official Twitter Support account. Twitter Turns Off SMS-Based Tweeting in Most Countries.

Twitter Support Tweet:

When things get heated, you may say things you don't mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

In a statement to Reuters, Sunita Salifram, Twitter’s global head of site policy for trust and safety, elaborated on the new feature. She said that they are trying to encourage people to rethink their language before posting in the heat of the moment and "they might say something they regret."

The feature is similar to Instagram's anti-bullying feature. The photo-sharing app uses Artificial Intelligence to detect language that might be aggressive and asks users to rethink the comment before they hit the send button.