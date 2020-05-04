Twitter to Allow Researchers, Developers to Access Data to Study Public Conversation About COVID-19 in Real-Time

Twitter (Photo Credits: IANS)

Washington DC, May 4: Twitter will allow the approved developers and researchers to study the public conversation about COVID-19 in real-time to help them track the spread of the virus. In a blog post, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that the conversations taking place on the platform are highly insightful and have the potential to help the world understand the COVID-19 pandemic in a better manner, Mashable reported.

Tens of millions of tweets that have been made by users on the platform will be made available to researchers and developers for free. The data will help research the spread of the disease, understand the spread of misinformation, crisis management, emergency response, and communication within communities. Twitter Turns Off SMS-Based Tweeting in Most Countries.

It will also help with developing machine learning to help the scientific community answer key questions about COVID-19. The company is also planning to review access requests to make sure they support the public good. The applicants would be required to describe in detail the safeguards they intend to implement for the protection and safety of people who will be represented in the data.