Learning has become a constant part of our lives. We are always focused on learning something new in order to survive the fierce competition. With the hike in the use of systems, coding has become an essential skill. However, with so many platforms, it is important to choose the right one. Vaibhav is a new-age web developer who has built a learning platform for coders to learn everything through one source.

Vaibhav is a twenty-year-old blogger and web developer pursuing his B.Tech in Computer Science from KIIT University, Bhubaneswar. He is the founder of codewithgeeks.com. They aim to provide a learning platform for all the coders out there. Education and learning should be affordable and accessible to all. So, their website is free for anyone and everyone who wants to learn. As of now, their only source of income is through Ads run on the website. In addition, their website is already catering to the needs of thousands of people. Vaibhav claims that their website is the first of its kind, a place, and community for the existing and uprising coders.

As described by Vaibhav, CodeWithGeeks is a one-stop destination for all the coders out there. The website enables them to learn and clear their doubts through the articles. The content is regularly updated, so you have something new to keep you occupied each day. Also, they get to be a part of the community of similar coders. They take their initiative of teaching to another level with their discord server. They understand that certain things cannot be explained through texts and hence the discord server.

They frequently conduct doubt clearing sessions on their server. An astonishing fact is that, in a little four months of their official launch, they won the trust of more than seven thousand clients. In addition, more than four thousand people attended the official launch of CodeWithGeeks on their YouTube channel. CodeWithGeeks is considered to be one of the top websites among the sea of 20,000 websites.

Even though Vaibhav is young, one cannot ignore his experience and expertise in the field. He is an SEO expert and has been freelancing for over five years. Moreover, he has a personal blog with 20 million active users around the globe. He dreams to positively influence the lives of many coders. He says that in the next five years, he wants to see exponential growth in his organization. He believes that, by then, he will be impacting the lives of numerous coders by providing them with the knowledge they crave and require to survive as a coder.

Also, it humbly gives credit to his current team to have made this all a reality and success. He says he has high hopes from the future members of the tams and wishes that they will be equally driven and gives their best. His goal is to make it so big with CodeWithGeeks that it becomes the first choice of resource for any coder by being the guide map in their journey of becoming successful coders.