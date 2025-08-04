Vivo T4R 5G sale will officially begin in India on August 5, 2025 (tomorrow). The smartphone was launched on July 31 with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and a 5,700mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. Vivo T4R 5G includes a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 1,800 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers 50MP primary, 2MP secondary and 32MP selfie cameras. Vivo's new smartphone has LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, IP68+IP69 rating, Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6 support. Vivo T4R 5G price in India, after IR 2,000 bank discount, starts at INR 17,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant and INR 19,499 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The 12GB+256GB variant is priced at INR 21,499. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G Launch Expected Soon in India, Smartphone May Come With Exynos 2400 SoC; Check Leaked Specifications and Features Here.

Vivo T4R 5G Sale Tomorrow in India

Pool days? Adventure trails? Sudden downpours? Bring it on. 💦 With IP68 & IP69 protection, the all-new vivoT4R is built for every twist of your #TurboLife. 🚀 Sales start tomorrow. Know more https://t.co/NxriHu9CCx#vivoT4R #GetSetTurbo #TurboLife pic.twitter.com/psfPbRpBcz — vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 4, 2025

