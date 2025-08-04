Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G launch is expected soon in India with a triple rear camera setup and a slim design. Ahead of the official launch date announcement, specifications and features have been leaked. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung's own Exynos 2400 SoC processor and a 4,900mAh battery. Besides, it may come with a Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU. The Galaxy S25 FE 5G is rumoured to get a 50MP+12MP+8MP triple rear camera setup and a 10MP front-facing camera. It may come with an Android 16-based operating system. According to leaks, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G may come in White, Black, Light Blue and Dark Blue shades and likely be priced around INR 52,000. Redmi 15 5G Launch on August 19, 2025 With 144Hz AdaptiveSync Display, 7,000mAh Battery; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price Range.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Leaked Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE all colour options revealed. Specifications 📱 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display 🔳 Exynos 2400 SoC 🎮 Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU 🍭 Android 16 📸 50MP+ 12MP+ 8MP rear camera 🤳 10MP front 🔋 4900mAh battery Colours: Dark Blue, Light Blue, Black, and White pic.twitter.com/8aUCGf7AME — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 4, 2025

