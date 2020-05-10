Vivo V19 Smartphone Launching in India on May 12; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Vivo V19 Smartphone Teased Online (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

After launching the Vivo V19 in the global market, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to introduce the V19 handset in India next week. The smartphone was previously expected to break covers on March 26. However, the event was postponed due to the lockdown situation caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic. However, the company seems to have finalised the launch date for the Vivo V19, which has been set for May 12. The smartphone also has been listed on Flipkart confirming its arrival in the country. The main underlines of the Vivo V19 are a 48MP quad-camera, Snapdragon 712, 4,500mAh battery and more. Apple iPhone SE 2020 Listed on Flipkart; Online Sale in India Soon.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Vivo V19 will feature a pill-shaped display design sporting a 6.44-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The handset uses a Super AMOLED display that also houses an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC that is mated with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The company is also offering support for expandable storage of up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

For photography, the smartphone will get a quad-rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary shooter with a wide f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. The remaining three sensors are an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP dedicated macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone runs on Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 out of the box. It is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Vivo V19 will be offered in two colour options - Sleek Silver and Gleam Black. The official prices and the availability details will be revealed at the launch event.