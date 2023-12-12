Mumbai, December 12: Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in China on November 14 2023, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor. The device was reportedly expected in early 2024; however, the Chinese smartphone maker is set to globally launch its brand-new series on December 14, 2023. Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were introduced in China with flagship specifications and attractive price brackets for the market starting from CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 46,862).

After the official launch of the Vivo X100 series in China, the devices reportedly ignited a "wave of excitement among tech enthusiasts" worldwide. The X100 series from Vivo promised powerful performance and attractive design that made it one of the most anticipated smartphones to launch next year. However, per the new reports, the launch the series is set too soon on December 14. Ahead of the launch, here's everything you should know about the upcoming Vivo X100 series. iQOO 12 5G Price Leaked Ahead of Launch? Amazon 'Reveals' Price and Sale Date for New iQOO Smartphone on Instagram, Deletes Post Later.

Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Specifications and Features:

Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in China with a 4-nm MediaTek D9300 processor, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display offering 3,000nits peak brightness, and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Vivo X100 series was introduced with a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary camera powered by a Sony IMX ICS sensor for the X100 and a Sony IMX989 sensor for the X100 Pro variant. The Vivo X100 model is powered by a 64MP telephoto camera with Zeiss lens offering 3X Optical Zoom.

On the other hand, the Vivo X100 Pro model offers a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 4.3X Optical Zoom. The Vivo X100 variant was introduced with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 100W wired fast charger, and the Vivo X100 Pro offered a 120W wired charger for its massive 5,400mAh battery. The base variant of the new X100 series offers 16GB LPDDR5T RAM and 1TB storage. Additionally, the devices supported USB-C 3.2, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFI 7 5G, and more. Poco C65 India Launch on December 15: Know About Expected Specifications, Features, Price and More.

Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro Price, Colour and Other Details:

Vivo X100 was introduced in China at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 46,862), and Vivo X100 Pro was introduced at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 58,090). The successor of the Vivo X90 series will likely launch with a similar price range in the global launch. India Today reports that the smartphones were launched in China in the following colour options: Star Trail Blue, White Moonlight, Chen Ye Black, and Sunset Orange.

