New Delhi, July 14: Vivo has launched its latest foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold5, today in India. It is launched along with the Vivo X200 FE, offering users two new options with advanced specifications and features. Vivo X Fold5 price in India has been announced and starts at INR 1,49,999.

The Vivo X Fold5 comes with a slim body with Titanium Grey colour, and the foldable display is protected by Microcrystal Glass. It runs on a Snapdragon processor and also features a triple camera setup at the rear. X Fold5 comes with a shortcut button for quick access to apps. Additionally, Vivo has added smart AI tools to make daily tasks easier and improve the user experience. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Upgrade Tipped, Launch Likely in Early 2026; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Vivo X Fold5 Specifications and Features

The Vivo X Fold5 is a premium foldable smartphone that measures 9.2 mm in thickness when folded and 4.3 mm when opened. It is also one of the slimmest foldable smartphone, weighing around 217 gm. The display of the smartphone is protected by Microcrystal Glass and offers peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The Vivo X Fold5 features 8.03-inch main display, while the cover display measures 6.53-inch. The X Fold5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The Vivo X Fold5 camera features a 50MP Ultra-Sensing VCS Bionic main camera. Alongside it comes with a 50MP ZEISS telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom and up to 100x HyperZoom, allowing users to capture distant subjects with clarity, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It comes with a 20MP front camera. A dedicated shortcut button is also included for quick access to tools like AI Image Expander, AI Magic Move, AI Erase, and AI Reflection Erase. The smartphone features a 6,000mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging. iPhone 17 Series Price, Specifications and Features; Know What To Expect From Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Vivo X Fold5 Price in India

The Vivo X Fold5 is price in India starts at INR 1,49,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. The smartphone will go on sale from July 30, 2025. Pre-bookings are open from today to July 29. It will be available on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and retail outlets across India.

