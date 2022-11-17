New Delhi, November 17 : Chinese tech company Vivo has launched its new V21s 5G smartphone in Taiwan, expanding its lineup even further. Going by the global success of the Vivo V21 5G model, the new Vivo V21s 5G handset is also expected to receive a very warm response from smartphone users with its stunning design, excellent display, great cameras and all-round good features.

The new Vivo V21s 5G is priced in Taiwan at NTD 11,490 (approx. Rs 30,000). The new Vivo V21s 5G is only one of the many great modern devices offered by several tech companies. Let us checkout the things that this new device packs in to entice the buyers. 5G Phones: Want To Buy 5G Smartphone? Check This List of 10 Most Affordable 5G-Compitible Mobile Phones Before Ordering.

Vivo V21s 5G Specifications:

The Vivo V21s 5G flaunts a 6.44-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2404x1080 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The device runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on the Android 12 and has 128GB of inbuilt storage. It draws its juice from a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64MP primary camera along with an 8MP and a 2MP snapper with autofocus and LED flash. There’s a 44MP front camera to please the selfie and video chat lovers. iQOO 11 Pro Specifications, Launch Date in India Leaked; Know All Key Details Here.

The Vivo V21s 5G supports dual-SIM cards and comes with Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.10, USB OTG, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G, LTE and 5G connectivity options. It has launched in two attractive shades - Colourful and Dark Blue.

The Vivo V21s 5G smartphone is expected to launch in the Indian smartphone market soon enough.

