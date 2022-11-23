New Delhi, November 23 : Chinese tech company Vivo has launched its flagship X90 smartphone series in its home market. The new Vivo X90 smartphone series comprises of three handsets - the X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+.

All the three Vivo X90 handsets come endowed with the same overall design along with the same new 4nm chipsets, fast charging support, selfie camera and refresh rate, but add on to the features and specs list with the ore premium model in the line-up. Let’s check out the specs and features of the newly launched Vivo X90 series. iQOO 11 Pro Specifications, Launch Date in India Leaked; Know All Key Details Here.

Vivo X90 Series – Specs & Features

Vivo X90 :

The base Vivo X90 model features a 6.78-inch screen with an FHD+ resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels, punch-hole AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, and runs on the OriginOS3 based on the Android 13 OS.

The smartphone offers a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor coupled with a 12MP and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. All the three phones in this series sport a 32MP selfie cam. It draws its juice from a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity support.

Vivo X90 Pro :

The Vivo X90 Pro gets a 6.78-inch display with same refresh rate. The chipset is also same as the X90. This phone has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The X90 Pro boasts of a better triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony lens along with a 50MP Sony ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP portrait cam. The rear camera on this one is Zeiss branded, while the 32MP front snapper is same as the X90 vanilla.

It gets a 4,870mAh battery with wired and wireless charging support and the same Vivo OriginOS 3 skin on Android 13 OS. Fast charging and connectivity options are same as that of the X90.

Vivo X90 Pro+ :

The top-of-the-line Vivo X90 Pro+ flaunts a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen display with a 2K resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. It packs in the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

It sports a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX989 main lens teamed with a 48MP ultra-wide cem, a 50MP portrait lens, and a 64MP periscope snapper. The periscope lens offers an enormous 10x optical zoom support.

It gets a 4,700mAh battery pack with fast charging support and runs on Android 13 with Vivo skin on top, while connectivity options remain same as its siblings.

Vivo X90 Series Prices

The Vivo X90 is priced from CNY 3,699 (estimated Rs 42,000) onwards for the 8GB + 128GB variant and ranges up to CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 57,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

The X90 Pro has a starting tag of CNY 4,999 (around Rs 57,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model that stretches up to CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 68,000).

The X90 Pro+ is priced starting at CNY 6,400 (approx. Rs 74,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant going up to CNY 6,999 (around Rs 80,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

