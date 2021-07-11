Vivo has silently hiked the prices of two Y-series smartphones in India across variants. The phones are Vivo Y20A and Vivo Y20G, which were launched in the Indian market earlier this year. The former sees a price hike of up to Rs 500, whereas the latter gets an increase of Rs 1,000. The 6GB variant of the Y20G now costs Rs 15,990, while the 4GB variant is now priced at Rs 13,990. The Vivo Y20 is offered in a single variant - 3GB + 64GB, which sees a hike of Rs 500. Vivo V21 SE Launch Soon, Specifications Emerge on AI Benchmark Website.

Vivo Y20A Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

Vivo had launched the Y20A budget smartphone in India at 11,490. With the latest revision, customers will have to pay Rs 11,990 for the handset. The phone is available in two colours - Nebula Blue and Dawn White. The main highlights of the budget phone are a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging, 6.51-inch Halo iView display, 13MP triple rear camera module and Snapdragon 439 SoC.

Vivo Y20G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The Vivo Y20G, on the other hand, comes in two storage options - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Both the variants have received a price hike of Rs 1000. The 4GB version is now available at Rs 13,990 instead of Rs 12,990. The bigger 6GB variant retails at Rs 15,990. The phone comes in two colour options - Obsidian Black and Purist Blue.

The smartphone boasts a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display and comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It also gets a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For photography, there is a 13MP triple-camera setup at the back. For selfies, it gets an 8MP front shooter.

