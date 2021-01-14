Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker has officially launched a new mid-range smartphone Vivo Y31s in the home market. The phone comes in two variants - 4GB + 128GB & 6GB + 128GB. The 4GB RAM variant costs Yuan 1,498 which is around Rs 17,000 while the 6GB variant costs Yuan 1,698 approximately Rs 19,300. The main highlights of the phone are Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz refresh rate display, and 5G support. The handset will be offered in three colour options - Grey, Red and Silver. Vivo Y12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India at Rs 9,990.

Vivo Y31s Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo China)

The Chinese phone maker is accepting pre-bookings for the handset via the official website. The phone will be shipped starting on January 15, 2021. It is important to note that the company is yet to announce international prices and availability of the newly launched Vivo Y31s.

As for features, the Vivo Y31s will sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 2408x1080 pixels. The display offers a screen to body ratio of 90.61 percent. Under the hood, there is an all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC which is paired with Adreno 619 GPU. The processor is mated with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The internal memory can be expanded via microSD card.

Vivo Y31s Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo China)

For photography, the mid-range phone gets a dual rear camera module, including a 13MP primary sensor assisted by a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is an 8MP sensor positioned inside the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calling.

This new offering from Vivo runs on the latest Android 11 OS based on Funtouch OS on the top. It is fuelled by a massive 5000 mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone gets 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS.

