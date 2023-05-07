Mumbai, May 7: Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform is fastly gaining popularity among Indian users as a more affordable alternative to food delivery giants such as Swiggy and Zomato. Hundreds and thousands of Indians who order food via delivery apps such as Swiggy, and Zomato among others are now switching to ONDC.

The ONDC platform has been created by the government and is literally shaking things up in the food order and delivery business. Users who ordered through the Open Network for Digital Commerce platform have been taking to social media and sharing screenshots of their ONDC food orders. The tweets show how the prices of food are relatively lower as compared to Swiggy and Zomato. Reliance-Backed Dunzo’s B2B Logistics Arm Arrives On Open Network for Digital Commerce.

What Is ONDC All About?

The government's ONDC platform is more of like a Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-type initiative by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in order to promote open networks. With the ONDC platform, the Central government is aiming to try to create the largest inter-operable open platform in a bid to break e-commerce monopolies. The platform also aims to bring micro, small, and medium enterprises as well as small traders online.

How To Order Food on ONDC?

In order to order food through ONDC platforms, users must have access to one of its partner apps such as Paytm or magicpin. Other ONDC apps which can be used to order food include Mystore app, Pincode app, Spice Money app, Meesho App, and Craftvilla among others. The ONDC platform is live in several cities across the country including Bangalore and Delhi. More cities are likely to be added in the near future with the government aiming to cover all of India. Open Network for Digital Commerce - Another Indian Digital Public Good in the Making.

While the ONDC platform is gaining popularity, the question is how is it beneficial to users and different from other food delivery giants. Reportedly, the reason why so many people are switching to ONDC is the fact that it offers affordability when compared to Swiggy or Zomato. Besides, ONDC is also running promotions offering discounts to its early users. The platform charges only 2 to 4 per cent commission from restaurants when compared to 25-30% commission charged by Swiggy and Zomato.

