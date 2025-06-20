New Delhi, June 20: Amazon has reportedly asked some of its corporate employees to move closer to their managers and teams, or they may face the option of resigning without any severance pay. The new Amazon relocation policy may raise concerns among employees who are already dealing with potential job cuts. Many workers may be worried about how this change will affect their roles and job security during a time of uncertainty within the company.

Amazon employees are reportedly given a 30-day period to decide whether to relocate. Following the initial decision-making window, they will be given 60 days to either start the relocation process or submit their resignation. As per a report of Bloomberg, Amazon is instructing certain corporate employees to relocate closer to their managers and teams. Employees are being asked to move to cities such as Seattle, Arlington, Virginia, and Washington DC. In some cases, workers would need to move across the country. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Anticipates Generative AI Will Reduce Its Corporate Workforce, Says ‘We Will Need Fewer People Doing Some of the Jobs That Are Being Done Today’.

Reports suggest that Amazon is communicating the relocation mandate in one-on-one meetings and town hall sessions, rather than issuing a mass email to all employees. Amazon’s revised relocation policy is expected to affect thousands of employees across various departments. Addressing the matter, a company spokesperson reportedly said, “for more than a year now, some teams have been working to bring their teammates closer together to help them be as effective as possible.”. The company spokesperson further noted that, “there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach” and no change has been made to the company's approach. Amazon India Will Invest Over INR 2,000 Crore in 2025 To Expand Operations Infrastructure, Improve Associate Safety and Well-Being Programmes.

Amazon employees have said to have been discussing the company’s relocation mandate on internal Slack channels. One employee reportedly said that their manager informed the team about the relocation requirement and gave them 30 days to decide. They were allegedly told they would then have 60 days to either start the relocation process or resign, with no severance offered to those choosing resignation over relocation.

