WhatsApp Launches New 'Search On Web' Feature to Identify Credibility of Forwarded Messages and Tackle Fake News

The rise of digital media has led to a surge of misinformation and fake news. Tackling the false messages and forwards has become a test from the government. The fake news circulating on social media platforms, especially Whatsapp, can create chaos and panic. To curb false news, Whatsapp has come with "search message" feature to allow user verify forwarded messages. WhatsApp Might Roll Out Three New Features Soon; Advanced Search, Backup Password Protection & Auto-download Rules.

The new updates have been officially announced by WABetainfo.com. The search text on web feature can be used on the latest versions of Android and iOS. The website also stated that the new feature is also enabled on the latest versions of WhatsApp Web/ Desktop. WhatsApp Group Video or Voice Call Made Easier For Groups of 4 or Less; Here's How You Can Start.

It's now possible to use the "search message on the web" feature on the latest versions of WhatsApp Web/Desktop. Note that the feature is already enabled on the latest WhatsApp for Android and iOS updates. https://t.co/Z2TrgsDWwp pic.twitter.com/rCm6cd35pg — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 4, 2020

However, there is a catch. The new WhatsApp search message on web feature will not verify all messages. But only who which are frequently forwarded texts. This important update comes at a time when several false information is doing rounds on social media amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, WhatsApp has decreased the forwarding limit of frequently shared messages to one chat at a time. The previous limit for forward message was set at five. It is one of the crucial step taken by the Facebook-owned messaging application to curb the flow of false information.