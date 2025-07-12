Mumbai, July 12: WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature called "message typing from the chat list" to limited users ahead of its final rollout. The new WhatsApp feature is currently released for Android beta testers but will soon be available to all end users. Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out this feature in the Android 2.25.20.17 update via the 'Google Play Beta Program'. This feature is an improved version of the 'new chat typing indicator' introduced in WhatsApp earlier.

WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging platform developed by Meta that regularly provides updates and improvements to its chat services. The upcoming 'message typing from the chat list' feature in WhatsApp will offer an enhanced experience by showing typing and voice recording indicators directly within the app's chat interface as chat bubbles alongside the profile icons of the participants, according to a report by WABetaInfo. X India Subscription Price Drop: Elon Musk’s Platform Slashes Prices of Its Paid Plans by 48%, Check New Subscription Costs of Basic, Premium and Premium+ Options.

With the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.25.20.17, available on the Play Store, WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new group typing indicator that shows how many people are typing in a group chat. Previously, Meta-owned WhatsApp showed information in the top bar; however, the new design shows real-time feedback within the chat.

The new WhatsApp update addressed various challenges faced by users during group chats. When multiple people typed in a group chat simultaneously, WhatsApp showed the name of one participant in the chat list. This limited the users' ability to know if there were other participants active in the conversation.

The new WhatsApp update will now show "2 people typing" instead of a single name. This will be a real-time indication of the group activity, which will be very useful in busy chat groups. However, there is a limitation. WhatsApp's new feature will only show the indication about people "typing" in a group. The voice messages in the app will still show only one name. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Seekho, Meesho and PhonePe Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Despite offering a small change, WhatsApp's new feature would help users get real-time activity in the group, adding more clarity than before. It signals WhatsApp users that multiple messages may be incoming, helping users decide whether to open the chat now or later. It’s beneficial for knowing if an active conversation happening in a WhatsApp group.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2025 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).