New Delhi, July 12: Google Play Store is where Android users can explore and install a variety of digital content, from apps to e-books. The Play Store reaches over 2.5 billion users in the World and is available in more than 190 countries. The Google Play features millions of options, sorted in categories like games, learning, shopping, entertainment, and more.

The Google Play Store organises its app selection into categories like "Top Free," "Top Grossing," and "Top Paid" to help users find trending and popular apps. These charts are updated based on downloads and user activity. In the "Top Free" apps list, some noticeable shifts have occurred over the past week. While ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Seekho, and Meesho have maintained their spots, RailOne, which appeared last week, has been replaced by PhonePe this week. The updated list for this week now features ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Seekho, Meesho, and PhonePe. PhonePe Introduces Made in India Next-Gen SmartSpeaker With 4G, Faster Charging and Longer Battery Life Support; Check Details.

ChatGPT (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

ChatGPT

OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT, led by Sam Altman, has seen massive global adoption and continues to gain popularity among its users. On the Google Play Store, the app has surpassed 500 million downloads. The AI chatbot is known for handling complex questions, generating text, and even assisting with image-based tasks. ChatGPT remains one of the most downloaded apps with over 21.6 million user reviews and a 4.5-star rating on the Play Store.

Kuku TV (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Kuku TV

Kuku TV, which is developed by the team behind Kuku FM, is a video streaming app created for smartphone users in India. The app delivers premium HD content in a vertical format with a mix of short videos, full-length shows, and movies. Kuku TV continues to attract its audience with more than 50 million downloads and a 4.5-star rating based on over 2,29,000 reviews on the Google Play Store.

Seekho App (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Seekho

Seekho is an edutainment OTT platform that combines learning with entertainment. It offers over 10,000 video courses in Hindi, covering topics like Technology, Business, Finance, and more. The platform features content created by over 250 educators, known as Seekho Gurus. On the Google Play Store, Seekho has more than 50 million downloads and a 4.5-star rating from over 8,65,000 reviews.

Meesho Logo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Meesho

Meesho is a shopping app in India, which offering products for men, women, and children. Meesho has earned a 4.5-star rating based on over 5.1 million reviews and has crossed 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Meesho is unique for its reselling feature for users to earn by sharing and selling products within their social networks. Elon Musk’s xAI Reportedly Developing ‘Smart Listening’ Feature for Grok Voice Mode, Rolling Out Soon.

PhonePe. (Photo Credits: Facebook)

PhonePe

PhonePe is a digital payments app in India with over 500 million downloads, 12.7M reviews and 4.4 star ratings on Play Store. It lets its users to send money, pay bills, recharge mobiles, shop online, and more. The app also offers investment options in mutual funds and provides services like car and bike insurance in its platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2025 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).