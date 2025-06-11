San Francisco, June 11: WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature, "AI-powered message summaries", for the beta users, bringing new improvements to the platform. Meta-owned WhatsApp continuously offers updates and improvements so that users can get an enhanced experience while using the messaging platform. WhatsApp recently rolled out beta features for profile generation using Meta AI, including editing long messages feature that lets them copy parts of messages without copying and pasting them to a random chat before sending them.

WhatsApp's new 'AI-powered message summaries' feature comes with several benefits that help users understand the short version of longer messages without losing the context. It is currently rolled out by the platform for Android beta users in the 2.25.18.18 version. Android users can access this feature through the Google Play Beta Program. Is TikTok Down? Users Complain About Comment Section Not Working.

The new 'AI-powered message summaries' feature works privately without WhatsApp or Meta knowing about the process and offers the customers summaries of messages in chat and groups. It is intended to help them save time and quickly catch up to the unread messages. During the messaging sessions in the groups or chats, the participants and admin send messages in larger numbers, all of which the users cannot read.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow WhatsApp users to get a concise summary of busy chats and groups. It said that the latest WhatsApp feature would not compromise the privacy and security of the users. The Android beta testers (developers) can access this feature via enabling the Private Processing from app settings. After turning it on, the users will get a dedicated button to help them summarise the messages. OpenAI Open-Weights Model Delayed: CEO Sam Altman Says Research Team Did Something Unexpected, Asks Users To Wait Later This Summer, Not in June.

WABetaInfo said, "A private request is sent to the Private Processing system, which securely returns a summary without storing any message data or leaving a trace." The generated summary will be sent to the Private Processing system, making WhatsApp users anonymous.

