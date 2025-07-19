New Delhi, July 19: WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to bring a new feature that could change how its Android users revisit old chats. As per reports, the Meta-owned platform is said to be working on a feature that will allow its users to get a quick summary of their conversations. The new tool is said to be under development and is not yet available for beta testing.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to generate quick summaries of their chats. This feature is said to be optional and may be powered by Private Processing. WhatsApp users can expect to receive new features in future updates. WhatsApp is looking to introduce a new feature that will enable users to generate summaries of particular conversations. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Status Ads and Promoted Channels’ Feature for Android Beta Users, Brings Sponsored Content in Updates Tab.

While the current message summaries offer brief overviews of unread messages within a single chat, the new feature, known as "Quick Recap", aims to deliver a more comprehensive summary of unread messages across selected conversations. Rather than requiring users to scroll through long message threads, Quick Recap may offer a summarised version of the conversations. The feature will likely enable users to stay informed more effectively across various chats without the need to read every individual message.

WhatsApp is said to use a secure system called Private Processing to keep messages safe. This step is said to offer smart features for end-to-end encryption for user privacy. The system reportedly handles the selected messages and the recap request inside a protected space. As per reports, the message content will never leave a space in a readable form. It is said that encryption and special processing keep the data private, so neither WhatsApp nor Meta can see the original messages or the generated chat summary. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launch Today in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Users will reportedly be able to select up to five chats from the Chats tab and tap a new Quick Recap icon so that so that Meta AI can generate a recap. It is also said that this feature may not work on chats protected by Advanced Chat Privacy.

