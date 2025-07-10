New Delhi, July 10: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature to make conversations with Meta AI easier for Android users. The feature is said to introduce “default suggestions” for users to start chats with Meta AI. The development is likely Meta-owned WhatsApp’s likely to make its AI assistant more accessible and useful for users who may be unsure how to begin a chat with the AI tool.

The upcoming feature is said to display a dedicated section filled with AI-generated prompts to help users to start interactions without typing from scratch. These suggestions may be designed to guide conversations and show what Meta AI can assist with. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that provides default suggestions to assist Android users to initiate conversations with Meta AI with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.20.13 update. The feature is currently being made available to select beta testers. YouTube Monetisation Policy Update: Google To Soon Change Rules for Creators; Check Details and Know What To Expect.

Reports indicate that certain beta testers have access to try out a set of conversation starters for interactions with Meta AI. These default prompts may provide users with an easy way to begin conversations, who might be unsure about what to ask or how to initiate a chat with the AI assistant. Meta has reportedly integrated these prompts as a standard part of the feature, and they are likely to be updated in intervals. Grok 4 Launched: Elon Musk’s xAI Releases 4th Version of Grok AI Chatbot With Advanced Reasoning and Intelligence, Introduces USD 300 Monthly Subscription Plan.

The recommendations are said to be organised in different themes to address various interests and needs that users might have. Some of these suggestions centre around everyday life and personal experiences. To enhance the user experience, WhatsApp has reportedly introduced a section dedicated to fun and entertainment. This part includes interactive prompts that encourage users to take part in personality quizzes and creative games, like "20 Questions." Additionally, there are challenges like funny IQ tests.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2025 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).