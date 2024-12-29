Elon Musk-owned xAI began adding new features to the Grok chatbot on X. According to a user, X started to testing the "Grok Followup Posts" feature that would allow the users to ask multiple different questions about a post. Besides, the company has rolled out two new Grok features on X. The Grok search engine is rolled out and accessible by the users along with a new setting for Android users called "Grok Personalisation". Using the Grok Personalisation setting, users can allow the chatbot to use their personal data to improve performance. Elon Musk's xAI Updating Its Docs to Introduce Grok-2 and Grok-2 Latest Model Naming Aliases for Automatic Access to Latest Chat Models.

X Testing Grok Followup Post Feature

X is testing Grok Followup posts , a quick way to ask several different questions about a post. https://t.co/vgOrdToLOk pic.twitter.com/CWLjODYyxb — ️️️️ ️ᅠ‏️️️️ ️ᅠ️️️️ ️️️️️ ️ᅠ (@blankspeaker) December 27, 2024

Grok Search Engine Launched

I just got across the GROK search engine. It's finally here pic.twitter.com/0SVkMOXmcw — X Freeze (@amXFreeze) December 28, 2024

Grok Personalisation Feature Launched

NEW: @X on android gets a new settings section called "Grok Personalization". It basically asks if we want to allow our X data, our interactions, inputs, and results with Grok to be used for personalizing our Grok experience. { Screenshot from 10.72.2-release.0 } pic.twitter.com/CHi6EvzZFQ — Swak (@swak_12) December 28, 2024

