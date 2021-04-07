WhatsApp, the messaging giant has introduced a new sticker pack called 'Vaccines for All' to inspire its users to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The new stickers pack has been launched in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO). The company has also partnered with more than 150 national, local and state governments as well as UNICEF to provide authentic COVID-19 information and resources to WhatsApp users. WhatsApp Rival 'Signal' Reportedly Testing Peer-to-Peer Payments via Cryptocurrency.

WhatsApp ‘Vaccine for All' Stickers (Photo Credits: WhatsApp)

This #WorldHealthDay, we are proud to partner with @WHO on a new sticker pack called "Vaccines for All!" to help us express the joy, relief and hope COVID vaccines offer, and to show appreciation for the healthcare heroes.https://t.co/SQTkvWKaPI pic.twitter.com/iuPjbAFdbp — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 6, 2021

The new Vaccines for All pack comes with 23 distinct stickers that are developed by the WHO. The stickers pack is available for download on both Android and iOS. The pack aims to let users express relief, joy and more. In addition to this, WhatsApp has also added COVID-19 global helplines from various state, national, local governments and organisations such as WHO, UNICEF since last year.

As per a report, WhatsApp has claimed that over three billion messages have been sent across globally through these global helplines during last year. Moreover, governments of several countries including Argentina, India, Brazil, Indonesia and South Africa have started using these helplines so that they can provide accurate information about Coronavirus to their people.

