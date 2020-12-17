Mumbai, December 17: WhatsApp web will soon get the video and voice call feature. According to reports, the new feature has been spotted in the desktop and web version of WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned company is slowly rolling out the feature to selected beta users. As per Wabetainfo, the feature is only available to few users on a testing basis. WhatsApp Web Gets Messenger Rooms Support; Here's How to Create a Messenger Room via WhatsApp Web.

The Wabetainfo reported, “WhatsApp is rolling out beta calls for specific users but unfortunately, being a beta feature, it’s available for very few people. We hope you’re lucky but, if it doesn’t, don’t worry: every day, more users receive that activation and, at present, WhatsApp Desktop has a higher priority.” WhatsApp Web to Roll Out New Video, Voice Call Icons Soon.

As per the online portal, whenever someone will receive a call on WhatsApp web/desktop, a separate window will be opened. In case, someone is making a call, a small box will open with few features. These features include turn off video, mute voice and reject button option. WhatsApp needs to have a small box to make or receive a call, so that users can also chat while calling. At present, a video call option is available only in the mobile version of WhatsApp, and only eight participants are allowed to join the call at the same time.

Meanwhile, recently, a new wallpaper feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.199.5, which would allow users to choose a different wallpaper based on the theme used in WhatsApp. In September this year, reports also surfaced that Facebook, the global social media giant would roll out Messenger Rooms feature on WhatsApp Web. This feature introduced by the company lets web users switch to Facebook Messenger via an integration built within the app.

