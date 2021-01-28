Over the years the technology has really revolutionized our life, daily we can find the release of newer, faster, and more competent electronic gadgets. While attracting a larger crowd, especially the younger generation, who are more fascinated with it due to easy to access applications. In its most unexpected, invisible form the risks of catching inappropriate content and being targeted by malicious people have also become high.

Parents are often worried about their children falling prey to the grey side of it all. Spy Phone Labs LLC that owns spyphone.com, phonetracker.com, and spyphoneapp.com domain names, offers Spy Phone ® Phone Tracker that is available on both Android and iOS smartphones. The tracker is available free and can be used to monitor activity on up to five Android smartphones or iOS Smart Phones. It is considered as one of the popular parental supervision applications that allows parents to keep track of their child’s activities.

Unlike some other child monitoring apps, Spy Phone is not a hidden app, it runs on the device that helps the parents to track kids’ online activities. The application is available in the Google Play and iOS stores. With Spy Phone, parents can monitor smartphone activity. It has a reverse phone lookup, Track GPS, Contacts and apps on the phone. It also has a panic button and lost phone feature. They have announced that they are coming out with a geo fencing feature.

After installing the Spy Phone application, user is required to create an account on the application. The application is available on Google Play and iOS stores.

What makes this application stand out is its vast range of features that follow a set structure that requires authorization by the user for installation and other permissions, so it can only be used for legal and legitimate purposes. It tracks GPS, contacts and apps that have been installed on the phone panic button and lost phone feature.

Another important feature is that this application is free-of-cost, which makes it a top choice for the users. Spy Phone Tracker can be accessed from the control panel at phonetracker.com 24/7 to view the information.

The inclusion of such features has made Spy Phone a better option from a number of choices that are available for us to choose from and is often considered as one of the popular parental monitoring software. Spy Phone has created a safe place for parents, spouses, and everyone for that matter, giving some peace of mind in this new world.

It is wise to say that Spy Phone as a platform has offered an opportunity to the parents and concerned people to keep a track of their loved ones. Having such an opportunity, this application has not only promoted a sense of security but also given a sense of power that ensures that the children are kept safe from online predators.