Xiroverse, a "Proof of Play" lifestyle app for mobile gamers combining Social-Fi and Game-Fi aspects, started a waitlist campaign to provide users early access to their gaming platform, which was met with a resounding response. They stated on September 1st that they registered 100k+ signups, and by the end of the campaign, they acquired 250k+ signups.

Xiroverse is a Web3 and Metaverse startup that is building a platform for the most experienced Web3 adopters to smartphone users who have never heard of Web3 before. Xiroverse relies on a "business-first" approach with long-term goals, challenging the existing Web3 paradigm and creating history in the sector by reinventing how consumers and companies engage with Web3 and the Metaverse. They claim to have developed a new Web3 business and revenue model to migrate the next billion users. Regarding the waitlist campaign's success, Roshan George, the founder of Xiroverse, said, "it's reassuring to see the Xiroverse community band together to back a project with real value, rather than flock to a stale NFT-game with promises of impossible passive income. This has put more responsibility on us. We are working around the clock to deliver a groundbreaking Web3 platform to revolutionize how gamers interact, host tournaments, form communities, and play in the metaverse."

Xiroverse Announces the Release of their NFTs – Xiro Card

The Xiro Card is the utility-first genesis collection of 10,000 NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, granting holders the highest membership level to the Xiroverse ecosystem. The Xiro Card will give holders access to $XIRO Tokens, private club memberships, preferential access to forthcoming PFPs, and the potential to generate money from their Metaverse land. The Allowlist campaign for the Xiro Card NFTs is live on Premint.

“Xiroverse is business focused, which means we are well on our way to building a viable company with decade-long ambitions, and Xiro Card NFT Holders will be our earliest patrons,” says Roshan George. “A strong business ensures greater rewards for our holders and community. The long-term goal is to create an ecosystem for businesses, creators, and users to be able to share ideas, develop their interests, and find a space to drive Web3 and the Metaverse forward. Xiroverse will be a one-stop-shop for all things Web3 and the Metaverse,” he adds.