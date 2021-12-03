The cameras of a smartphone are one of the main features. It would not be wrong to say that cameras of flagship smartphones have kind of replaced DSLRs nowadays. A decent camera module in a smartphone is very important, as most people like to take selfies and photographs. Also, DSLRs are tough to handle as compared to smartphones. Whenever anyone needs to click an image, they can do it by just taking out their smartphone from their pocket. This year saw several smartphone launches with amazing features, such as iPhone 13 Series, OnePlus 9 Series, Mi 11 Ultra, among others. If you are looking to purchase a new smartphone with a good camera setup then here are the top five best camera phones. World Photography Day 2021: Top 5 Camera Smartphones To Buy in India.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max:-

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Apple Hub)

Apple's latest flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max was launched in September this year, along with iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models. It gets a 120Hz refresh rate, a 6.70-inch Liquid Retina display, a 12MP triple rear camera module, a 12MP front camera, A15 Bionic chipset and more. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB model. The 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants are priced at Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,79,900, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G:-

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G was launched earlier this year. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. For photography, it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto shooter. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 55,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model.

OnePlus 9 Pro:-

OnePlus 9 Pro (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 9 Series in March this year. The OnePlus 9 Series comprises OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones. The Pro model retails at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 64,999. OnePlus 9 Pro comes packed with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display, a quad rear camera system consisting of a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 2MP monochrome snapper.

Vivo X60 Pro:-

Vivo X60 Pro (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

Vivo had launched its X60 Series in March 2021. Vivo X60 Pro phone is a flagship device with a good camera system. It sports a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 32MP portrait snapper and a 50MP periscope lens. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 49,900.

Realme GT Master Edition:-

Realme GT Master Edition Cosmos Black Colour Variant (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme GT Master Edition was launched in India in August this year, in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukaswa. It flaunts a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch Samsung Super AMOLED screen, a 4,300mAh battery, a 32MP selfie shooter and more. Realme GT Master Edition is priced at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models retail at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2021 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).