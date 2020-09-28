Berlin, September 27: German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at a Berlin hospital on Monday. Notably, Alexie Navalny was recovering in the Berlin hospital after he was allegedly poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent. Navalny is his tweet, thanked Merkel for visiting him at the hospital. 'You Are Good People:' Navalny Thanks Russian Pilots, Medics '.

The Russian opposition leader tweeted, "I am very grateful to Chancellor Merkel for visiting me at the hospital. He described it as a private conversation that also includes his family members. Last week, Navalny thanked Russian pilots for quickly landing the plane in Omsk after he fell into a coma on a flight from Siberia on August 20.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, to abandon further politicization of the suspected poisoning of Navalny. Earlier this month, The Russian Foreign Ministry also summoned the German Ambassador to Moscow, Geza Andreas von Geyr and expressed a strong protest in connection with the "unfounded accusations and ultimatum" related to the alleged poisoning o Navalny. Alexei Navalny, Russian Opposition Leader, 'Probably Poisoned', Say German Doctors.

Navalny, the 44-year-old staunch critic of Vladimir Putin, fell ill on a flight from the Russian city of Tomsk to Moscow on August 20 and the plane had to make an emergency landing in the city of Omsk. He reportedly went into a coma after being hospitalised in Omsk and was later transferred to Germany for treatment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).