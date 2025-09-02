Beijing, September 2: A man from China's Shandong province found through DNA testing that neither of the two sons he raised for over 20 years was biologically his. The man was shocked to learn that a village official was the biological father of the eldest son, while his cousin had fathered the youngest. To his great relief, he won a legal battle in which a Chinese court ruled in his favour.

According to the Jimu News report, Jiang Hongtao (45) had married in 2002 and raised two sons, the first born in 2004 and the second in 2014. The marriage ended in divorce in 2022. In the ruthless divorce, all property was awarded to his ex-wife, while he got only a car. China: Married Man Dies of Heart Attack After Sex in Hotel Room, Court Orders His Secret Girlfriend To Pay Over INR 7.5 Lakh in Compensation.

Man Finds It Hard Way That Neither of His Sons Was His

In September 2024, Jiang returned to his home with his new wife. There, he was confronted by his ex-wife and the two boys, who reportedly demanded access to his remaining property. During the argument, his elder son, Jiang Runze, physically assaulted him while shouting: “You are not my father.”

Secret DNA Tests Reveal Truth

Bitten by suspicion, Jiang secretly collected his son’s toothbrush and had it tested for paternity. Much to his shock, the results confirmed the boy was not his biological child. A second DNA test on his younger son brought the same result. China: Woman Stages Fake Wedding With ‘Rich’ Man, Defrauds Relatives of INR 12.8 Crore in Shanghai.

According to Jiang, the elder son was fathered by the village secretary, while the younger was biologically his own cousin’s child. The betrayal devastated Jiang and his family. “My ex-wife has caused irreparable damage,” Jiang said in a local media interview.

Jiang took his ex-wife to court, demanding 300,000 yuan (USD 42,000) in reimbursement for child support and educational costs, along with 100,000 yuan (USD 14,000) for emotional distress. The legal proceedings featured both sides presenting sharply conflicting positions. Jiang’s eldest son questioned the DNA test results, claiming they had been tampered with by Jiang’s current wife. His ex-wife accepted compensation for emotional damages according to local legal standards, but refused to pay back child support.

Despite the resistance, the court ruled in Jiang’s favour, confirming that he shared no biological relationship with either child.

