Beijing, October 26: China will impose sanctions on the United States companies selling arms to Taiwan. Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told reporters that Beijing would impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense and Raytheon. However, it is not clear what kind of sanctions will be imposed. China Imposes Visa Restrictions on Top US Officials, Politicians in Response to Xinjiang Ban.

The development came a week after the US State Department approved the potential sale of three weapons systems to Taiwan. These weapons include sensors, missiles and artillery and the entire deal could be worth $1.8 billion. China condemned the sales of weapons to Taiwan as Beijing consider Taiwan as its wayward province and is trying to bring under its control. Taiwan National Day 2020: Vice President Lai Ching-te Thanks 'Indian Friends' With #MilkTeaAlliance! Know The Meaning of Milk Tea Alliance.

Though the US has no diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but it is bound by law to supply weapons to the island nation. Notably, the Donald Trump administration had increased sales of weapons to Taiwan. Tensions flared between the US and China as visits of UN senators to Taiwan also increased in the past few years. Lastly, Washington has time and again rejected Beijing’s claim over the South China sea.

