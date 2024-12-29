Torres, December 29: A Christmas celebration turned tragic in Torres, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, as three women died and several others were hospitalised after eating a homemade cake suspected to be laced with arsenic. The incident occurred on Monday, leaving the family in shock and raising questions about possible poisoning.

The deceased were identified as sisters Tatiana Denize Silva dos Anjos, 43, and Maida Berenice Flores da Silva, 58, who died from cardiac arrest, and their relative Neuza Denize Silva dos Anjos, 65, who succumbed to “shock after food poisoning.” A 10-year-old boy and the woman who baked the cake remain hospitalised, with tests confirming high levels of arsenic in their blood. The cake itself is undergoing analysis, with results expected next week. Nigeria Shocker: Girl Poisons Ex-Boyfriend's Pepper Soup To Get Revenge, Accidentally Kills 4 Others in Uzairue.

Police investigating the case found expired food products at the baker’s home. While the possibility of intentional poisoning has not been ruled out, the woman is not currently a suspect. Her late husband’s body is being exhumed for further investigation, as his September death was initially attributed to natural causes but now raises suspicions. US Shocker: Man Kills One-Year-Old Son With Knife Near Sacramento in California, Police Find Victim's Severed Head in Bedroom; Accused Arrested.

Some family members reported the cake tasted “peppery” before symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea began. Five people sought medical help early Tuesday morning.

Arsenic, a highly toxic substance, is classified as a carcinogen by the European Union and is naturally found in soil, water, and food in trace amounts. Elevated exposure often stems from contaminated water or industrial processes. The tragedy underscores the dangers of unregulated or accidental exposure to such substances.

Police continue to investigate the source of the poisoning and any possible motives behind the incident while the affected family awaits answers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2024 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).